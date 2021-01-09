xctychamps-15.jpg
Buy Now

Scenes from the Gwinnett County Cross Country Championships on Saturday, September 12, 2020

 Jamie Spaar

BOYSBoys Runner of the Year:

Will Bray, Brookwood, Sr.

Placed fourth in Class AAAAAAA, and won region and Gwinnett County championships

Boys Coach of the Year:

Nathaniel Brooks, Norcross

Led the Blue Devils to third place at state, their highest finish in Class AAAAAAA

First Team♦ Caden Hall, Parkview, Jr.

10th in Class AAAAAAA, third at region, seventh at county

Mac Howie, Wesleyan, Sr.

Third in Class A, area runner-up

Ethan Nordman, Mill Creek, Jr.

14th in Class AAAAAAA, region champion, sixth at county

Jacob Peters, Mill Creek, Jr.

15th in Class AAAAAAA, second at region, eighth at county

Sebasthian Rodriguez, Archer, Sr.

12th in Class AAAAAAA, region champion, fifth at county

Miguel Schlicht, Norcross, Sr.

13th in Class AAAAAAA, fourth at region, fourth at county

Andrew Todd, Parkview, Sr.

Eighth in Class AAAAAAA, second at region, second at county

Second TeamBen Butcher, Dacula, Sr.

Braden Debow, Wesleyan, Sr.

Delfino Juarez, Norcross, Sr.

Yianni Pothoulakis, North Gwinnett, Jr.

Skylar Taylor, Archer, Sr.

Aidan Van Derhei, Mill Creek, Sr.

Eric Van Ness, Norcross, Sr.

Third TeamYonas Chimbanda, Norcross, Sr.

Miles Ferguson, Archer, Jr.

Jackson Harper, Brookwood, Sr.

Elliott Januzelli, Norcross, Sr.

Shane Kelly, Wesleyan, Sr.

Michael Maron, North Gwinnett, Sr.

Stafford McDaniel, Wesleyan, Jr.

GIRLSGirls Runner of the Year:

Allie Wardle, Brookwood, Soph

Placed sixth in Class AAAAAAA, won region title and was fourth at county

Girls Coach of the Year:

Chad McDaniel, Wesleyan

Led the Wolves’ girls and boys teams to Class A titles

First Team Ellie Brewer, Hebron Christian, Jr.

Fifth in Class A, runner-up at area and county

Brooke Browning, Hebron Christian, Jr.

Sixth in Class A, county champion

Abi Debebe, Parkview, Soph.

23rd in Class AAAAAAA, fourth at region, sixth at county

Claudia Gatti, Norcross, Sr.

13th in Class AAAAAAA, second at region, eighth at county

Emma Geaney, Parkview, Jr.

Second at region, third at county

Emily Guy, Mill Creek, Jr.

21st in Class AAAAAAA, third at region, 10th at county

Tori Meyer, North Gwinnett, Soph.

20th in Class AAAAAAA, second at region, 17th at county

Second TeamKyra Andrews, Norcross, Soph.

Ashley Annis, Archer, Sr.

Jaimie Chen, Parkview, Jr.

Marianna Gazzara, North, Jr.

Edith Kahiga, Mill Creek, Sr.

Haley Primm, Parkview, Soph.

Karsyn Rodney, Dacula, Jr.

Third TeamJewel Lewis, North Gwinnett, Sr.

Lyric Minter, Duluth, Jr.

Georgia Piper, Hebron, Jr.

Jordyn Purnell, Mill Creek, Sr.

Annette Rodriguez, Lanier, Sr.

Kathryn Scales, Mill Creek, Jr.

Abigail Snyder, North, Sr.

Tags

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.