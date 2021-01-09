BOYSBoys Runner of the Year:
Will Bray, Brookwood, Sr.
Placed fourth in Class AAAAAAA, and won region and Gwinnett County championships
Boys Coach of the Year:
Nathaniel Brooks, Norcross
Led the Blue Devils to third place at state, their highest finish in Class AAAAAAA
First Team♦ Caden Hall, Parkview, Jr.
10th in Class AAAAAAA, third at region, seventh at county
Mac Howie, Wesleyan, Sr.
Third in Class A, area runner-up
Ethan Nordman, Mill Creek, Jr.
14th in Class AAAAAAA, region champion, sixth at county
Jacob Peters, Mill Creek, Jr.
15th in Class AAAAAAA, second at region, eighth at county
Sebasthian Rodriguez, Archer, Sr.
12th in Class AAAAAAA, region champion, fifth at county
Miguel Schlicht, Norcross, Sr.
13th in Class AAAAAAA, fourth at region, fourth at county
Andrew Todd, Parkview, Sr.
Eighth in Class AAAAAAA, second at region, second at county
Second TeamBen Butcher, Dacula, Sr.
Braden Debow, Wesleyan, Sr.
Delfino Juarez, Norcross, Sr.
Yianni Pothoulakis, North Gwinnett, Jr.
Skylar Taylor, Archer, Sr.
Aidan Van Derhei, Mill Creek, Sr.
Eric Van Ness, Norcross, Sr.
Third TeamYonas Chimbanda, Norcross, Sr.
Miles Ferguson, Archer, Jr.
Jackson Harper, Brookwood, Sr.
Elliott Januzelli, Norcross, Sr.
Shane Kelly, Wesleyan, Sr.
Michael Maron, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Stafford McDaniel, Wesleyan, Jr.
GIRLSGirls Runner of the Year:
Allie Wardle, Brookwood, Soph
Placed sixth in Class AAAAAAA, won region title and was fourth at county
Girls Coach of the Year:
Chad McDaniel, Wesleyan
Led the Wolves’ girls and boys teams to Class A titles
First Team Ellie Brewer, Hebron Christian, Jr.
Fifth in Class A, runner-up at area and county
Brooke Browning, Hebron Christian, Jr.
Sixth in Class A, county champion
Abi Debebe, Parkview, Soph.
23rd in Class AAAAAAA, fourth at region, sixth at county
Claudia Gatti, Norcross, Sr.
13th in Class AAAAAAA, second at region, eighth at county
Emma Geaney, Parkview, Jr.
Second at region, third at county
Emily Guy, Mill Creek, Jr.
21st in Class AAAAAAA, third at region, 10th at county
Tori Meyer, North Gwinnett, Soph.
20th in Class AAAAAAA, second at region, 17th at county
Second TeamKyra Andrews, Norcross, Soph.
Ashley Annis, Archer, Sr.
Jaimie Chen, Parkview, Jr.
Marianna Gazzara, North, Jr.
Edith Kahiga, Mill Creek, Sr.
Haley Primm, Parkview, Soph.
Karsyn Rodney, Dacula, Jr.
Third TeamJewel Lewis, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Lyric Minter, Duluth, Jr.
Georgia Piper, Hebron, Jr.
Jordyn Purnell, Mill Creek, Sr.
Annette Rodriguez, Lanier, Sr.
Kathryn Scales, Mill Creek, Jr.
Abigail Snyder, North, Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.