Georgia will face three teams ranked in the Coaches’ Pre-Season Top 25 poll in its revised 2020 football schedule, according to an announcement Monday evening by the Southeastern Conference.
The Bulldogs will play Oct. 17 at No. 3 Alabama, Nov. 7 against Florida in Jacksonville and Oct. 3 at home against No. 11 Auburn. The latter game is one of just four home contests for Georgia, the fewest in Athens since a three-year stretch from 1965-67, when the college football season consisted of a 10-game regular season.
Additionally, every SEC game in the previously announced schedule for Georgia has found a new date. That includes the annual clash with Florida in Jacksonville, which for the first time since 1991 will not be played on its traditional weekend of late October/early November.
A breakdown of the schedule follows:
Sept. 26 at Arkansas: As announced earlier Monday by the SEC, the Bulldogs will travel to Arkansas for their season opener on Sept. 26. Georgia leads the all-time series with Arkansas by a 10-4 margin. The two programs last met six years ago, when the Bulldogs prevailed 45-32 in Little Rock on Oct. 18, 2014. Their last meeting in Fayetteville occurred in the 2009 season, when Georgia won 52-41. The 2020 game will mark the Division I head coaching debut of Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, who spent the previous four seasons at Georgia, the first three as the offensive line coach and the final year as associate head coach in charge of the offensive line.
Oct. 3 vs. Auburn: Having won eight of the past 10 meetings, Georgia leads the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” by a 60-56-8 ledger, including a 21-14 decision last season at Auburn. The 2018 Bulldogs won the two teams’ last meeting in Athens by a 27-10 score.
Oct. 10 vs. Tennessee: Last year’s victory in Knoxville moved Georgia ahead in the all-time series vs. Tennessee, 24-23-2. Their last meeting in Athens produced a 38-12 Bulldog win during the 2018 season.
Oct. 17 at Alabama: Georgia last played Alabama in the 2018 SEC Championship Game, when the Crimson Tide claimed a 35-28 victory. The Bulldogs won their last meeting in Tuscaloosa, a 26-23 overtime victory in 2007. Alabama leads the all-time series 40-25-4.
Oct. 24 at Kentucky: Georgia has won 10 straight games over Kentucky and leads the all-time series 59-12-2. Their last meeting in Lexington produced a 34-17 Bulldog victory on Nov. 3, 2018.
Oct. 31: Open date
Nov. 7 vs. Florida (@Jacksonville): Georgia will face Florida in Jacksonville, site of the two teams’ annual meeting since 1933, with three exceptions: 1943 (WWII) and 1994-95, when the Gator Bowl stadium underwent renovations. Georgia leads the all-time series by a 53-43-2 ledger, including wins in the past three meetings.
Nov. 14 at Missouri: The 2020 contest between Georgia and Missouri will be the 10th meeting between them. The Bulldogs own an 8-1 lead in the series, having won six straight. Their last meeting in Columbia came in a 43-29 Georgia victory in the 2018 season.
Nov. 21 vs. Miss. State: Among the 10 remaining charter SEC member schools, Mississippi State is the least frequent opponent for Georgia. The two programs have met just 23 previous times, with Georgia holding a 17-6 advantage in the series. Their last meeting in Athens was a 31-3 Georgia victory in the 2017 season.
Nov. 28 at South Carolina: Georgia leads the all-time series with South Carolina by a 51-20-2 count. Since becoming SEC Eastern Division foes in 1992, the Bulldogs own an 18-10 lead in the series. Georgia won the two teams’ last meeting in Columbia 41-17 in the 2018 season.
Dec. 5 vs. Vanderbilt: Georgia leads the all-time series vs. Vanderbilt, 58-20-2. Their last meeting in Athens came in 2018 and resulted in a 41-13 Georgia victory.
Dec. 12: Open date
Dec. 19: SEC Championship Game (Atlanta)
Last month, the SEC established Sept. 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.
The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game, conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game is scheduled to be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5. The schedule includes one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.
The decision to limit competition to conference-only opponents and rescheduling the SEC Championship Game is based on the need for maximum flexibility in making any necessary scheduling adjustments while reacting to developments around the pandemic and continued advice from medical professionals.
Kickoff time and broadcast arrangements will be forthcoming.
