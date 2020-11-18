Head coach: Carolyn Blackman
Assistant coaches: Andy Olejack, Ellen Riggins, Mary Stephenson
Region: 5-A Private
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 22-6, Class A Private Final Four
Returning regulars: C Alyssa Phillip, 6-2, Sr.; G/F Sade Ojanuga, 5-11, Jr.; F Imani Washington, 5-10, Jr.
Others to watch: G Abby Scott, 5-5, Sr.; G Chazadi Wright, 5-4, Fr.; G Eva Garabadian, 5-7, Fr.
Head coach's take: "A lot of our scoring graduated, so it is up to the entire team to step up to the plate and fill that scoring void. I can tell you that this team has a ton of chemistry off the court and that will translate well on the court. We have two very talented freshmen that are going to have to grow up really quickly and not play like freshmen, we have some returnees that have been in our program and we expect all of our girls to have to play big minutes for us this year. The key for us is staying healthy and having our players step up and produce for us as it is their time now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.