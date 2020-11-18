Head coach: Adam Griffin
Assistant coaches: Ryan Hodges, Eric Damm, Patrick Hughes, Andrew Frerking
Region: 5-A Private
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 19-8, state playoffs
Returning regulars: G Tate Gilley, 5-10, Jr.; F Thomas Chipman, 6-6, Soph.; F Beau Brown, 6-3, Sr.; G Wyatt Hodges, 5-9, Sr.. G Grant Hill, 5-9, Jr.
Others to watch: G Anakin Brown, 6-1, Fr.; F James McGriff, 6-5, Fr.
Head coach's take: "As a staff, we are looking forward to see what a team with a great mix of upperclassmen leadership and young talent will look like as the year progresses. We believe we play in the deepest region in Class A-Private, so a focus on continued growth will be paramount as we approach region play in January. Ultimately, we are just excited to be able to get on the court with a great bunch of young men and see what they can do collectively."
