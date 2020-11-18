Head coach: Kidada Holtzclaw
Assistant coaches: Justin Character, Maisha Kiala
Region: 4-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record: 7-17
Returning regulars: C Alira Allen, 6-2, Sr.
Others to watch: G Frankee Payne, 5-4, Fr.; G Jazmine Grant, 5-6, Soph.
Head coach's take: "We're just looking for these kids to play well together and we're looking for them to jell. We're focusing right now on our defense. We opened up with a scrimmage against Centennial and we didn't do as well as we were hoping to do. We had a lot of breakdowns defensively. That's our main focus, get better defensively, get some stops, out-rebound our opponents and improve from there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.