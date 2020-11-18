Head coach: Quaree Howard
Assistant coaches: Damion Redmon, Cory Cameron
Region: 4-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record: 5-20
Returning regulars: F/G Kevon Shepherd, 6-4, Sr.; G Maalik Leitch, 5-11, Jr.; G Jet Horne, 5-11, Soph.
Others to watch: C Michael Carter, 6-6, Jr.; F/G Jacob Washington, 6-2, Soph.
Head coach's take: "We will be exceeding expectations. Most teams won't see us coming, but we are definitely coming."
