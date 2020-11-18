Head coach: Azure Agnew
Assistant coach: Demetrius Cook
Region: 8-AAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 6-17, state playoffs
Returning regulars: G Philli King, 5-8, Sr.; G Chae Harris, 5-11, Jr.; F Drayauna Cook, 5-11, Soph.
Others to watch: G Kyndall Sessom, 5-5, Soph.; F Jazmyn Vital, 5-10, Fr.; F Zayjah Knight, 5-8, Fr.
Head coach's take: "This season promises to be full of energy and athleticism from our team. Signed senior Philli King (Tuskegee University) and seasoned junior Chae Harris are lined up to lead the way into the season. Returning sophomores, Drayauna Cook, Kyndall Sessom and Zarvionne Chase have been working really hard to adjust to varsity level play and will be integral to our success on the court as well. The addition of freshmen Jazmyn Vital and Zayjah Knight will give us more of a presence underneath the goal. In addition, we're looking forward to a fresh start in a new region and we're committed to improving our program on and off the court this year."
