Head coach: Kim Rivers
Assistant coaches: Keith Thompson, Mark Mason, William Wiley
Region: 8-AAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 23-4, Class AAAAAAA second round
Returning regulars: F Jordan Mitchell, 6-6, Sr.; F Trevon Payton 6-4, Jr.; G Devin Barnes, 6-0, Sr.
Others to watch: Antonio Meeks, 6-0, Sr.; Xavier Howard, 6-1, Jr.; Zaron Jackson, 6-2, Jr.; Mekhi Mathis, 5-10, Jr.; Jamal Neal, 6-4, Sr.
Head coach's take: "After losing four Key starters from last year, we are relying on returning players to play key roles this year. Looking forward to seeing how this young team comes together."
