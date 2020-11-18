Head coach: Seth Kindig
Assistant coaches: Abbie Bythewood, Patrick Smith, Seth Chadwick
Region: 5-A Private
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 5-21
Returning regulars: G Madelyn Levy, 5-8, Sr.; C Maymie deMayo, 5-9, Jr.; F Mallori Miller, 5-9, Jr.
Head coach's take: "Our expectation is to continue working towards a state playoff berth. We haven't qualified for state since 2012-2013. We have had a really young group the last two seasons who are finally becoming upperclassmen. Everything has been about getting back to that state tournament as the next step in the process of getting our program where it needs to be. So we are hoping to continue to improve and to practice every day like a team that deserves to play in the state tournament."
