Head coach: Chance Thacker
Assistant coaches: Ian Chadwick, Ashanti Day, Ben Black, Micah Turner
Region: 5-A Private
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 24-3, Class A Private second round
Returning regulars: G Elijah Williams, 6-5, Sr.; G Chance Thacker, 6-4, Jr.; C Anthony Carpio, 6-8, Jr.
Head coach's take: "We set the school record for wins last year but the focus for this year is to be more competitive and go deeper into the state tournament."
