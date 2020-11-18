Head coach: Vanessa White
Assistant coaches: Gregg Young, Tamara McCoy
Region: 8-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 16-11, state playoffs
Returning regulars: C Aaliyah Hunt, 6-3, Soph.; G Nia Hicks, 5-6, Sr.; G Anna Smith, 5-6, Jr.
Others to watch: G Alex Smith, 5-6, Jr.; G Kimora Luckey, 5-6, Jr.; G Madison Taylor, 5-6, Soph.; G Nia Anderson, 5-6, Soph.
Head coach's take: "Each season our program strives to get better. The goals are to take Peachtree Ridge girls basketball to the next level. This season our team will play an up-tempo, in-your-face style of basketball. Everything starts and ends with defense. Intensity, hustle and hard work."
