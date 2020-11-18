Head coach: Marcus Diggs
Assistant coaches: Byron Mulkey, Israel Autmon, Jaylen Clement, Kevin Long, Aaron Augustin
Region: 8-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 16-11, state playoffs
Returning regulars: F/G Jairus Griffin, 6-4, Jr.; G Christian Sweeney, 5-11, Sr.; F Christopher Green, 6-5, Sr.
Others to watch: G Malcolm Noel, 5-10, Jr.; F Duke Clayton, 6-6, Jr.; F/G Menbere Surafiel, 6-3, Sr.
Head coach's take: "The expectation for PRHS basketball is to develop leaders and promote academic excellence while enhancing the necessary skills needed to be a well-rounded student-athlete."
