Head coach: Cynthia Cooper and interim head coach Katie Mehlhorn
Assistant coaches: David Edmondson, David Akin, Monica Doles
Region: 4-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 17-12, Class AAAAAAA second round
Returning regulars: C Sussy Ngulefac, 6-3, Sr.; G Lilly Hart, 5-9, Sr.; G Joze Baker, 5-4, Sr.
Head coach's take: "We are a veteran team, mainly led by seniors, and I am very excited to see the mature product we display on the court this year. Having more time off this summer, due to COVID-19, has rejuvenated our love for the game of basketball. We are grateful for the opportunity to play this season and are ready to compete."
