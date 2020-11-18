Head coach: Josh Chase
Assistant coaches: Kevin Jones, Chan Sims
Region: 8-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record: 4-20
Returning regulars: G Kiara Simpson, 5-8, Sr.; G Neva Drane, 5-6, Jr. F/G Ava Watson, 5-10, Soph.
Others to watch: G Marybeth Morris, Jr.; G Bree Barley, Sr.
Head coach's take: "With a young core group of returners, and three starters back, we look to improve upon last year by continuing to develop talent and win ball games."
