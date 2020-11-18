x_MSC8631.jpg

North Gwinnett's Brendan Rigsbee (5) scores on a breakaway in front of a host of Mill Creek Players during Tuesday’s game played at North Gwinnett High School.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Head coach: Matt Garner

Assistant coaches: Reece Wiedeman, Wesley Cloud, Chris Warren, Bryan Sellers, Todd Smith

Region: 8-AAAAAAA

2019-20 record/playoff finish: 18-12, Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals

Returning regulars: G/F R.J. Godfrey, 6-7, Jr.; G Brendan Rigsbee, 6-3, Sr.; G Thomas Allard, 6-6, Jr.

Others to watch: F Luke Keller, Sr.; G Josh Miles, Sr.; F Armon Poyan, Sr.

Head coach's take: "Even though we lost five key components, including three starters, from our region championship and Elite Eight squad last year to graduation, this year's team is probably the most talented NGHS has had in the last six or seven years. The expectations in the locker room are high, and our schedule will test us for sure. We are excited to get to work with a strong returning core led by returning starters Brendan Rigsbee and R.J. Godfrey.

