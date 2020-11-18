Head coach: Matt Garner
Assistant coaches: Reece Wiedeman, Wesley Cloud, Chris Warren, Bryan Sellers, Todd Smith
Region: 8-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 18-12, Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals
Returning regulars: G/F R.J. Godfrey, 6-7, Jr.; G Brendan Rigsbee, 6-3, Sr.; G Thomas Allard, 6-6, Jr.
Others to watch: F Luke Keller, Sr.; G Josh Miles, Sr.; F Armon Poyan, Sr.
Head coach's take: "Even though we lost five key components, including three starters, from our region championship and Elite Eight squad last year to graduation, this year's team is probably the most talented NGHS has had in the last six or seven years. The expectations in the locker room are high, and our schedule will test us for sure. We are excited to get to work with a strong returning core led by returning starters Brendan Rigsbee and R.J. Godfrey.
