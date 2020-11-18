x_JEC6638.jpg

Norcross's Mariah Baltierra (24) drives pass Brookwood's Shannon Niles (2) during last Friday’s Region 7-AAAAAAA tournament championship game played at Norcross High School.

 Craig Cappy

Head coach: Ashley Luke Clanton

Assistant coaches: B.J. Luke, Ryan Ermers, Jenny Gold

Region: 7-AAAAAAA

2019-20 record/playoff finish: 20-10, Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals

Returning regulars: G Mariah Baltierra, 5-6, Sr.; G Devyne Turner, 5-8, Sr.; F Zariah Hurston, 6-0, Jr.

Others to watch: G Jania Atkins, 5-9, Fr.

Head coach's take: "Due to graduating a large senior class, we will have a lot of younger players stepping into big roles this season. We expect to get stronger as a team as the season progresses."

