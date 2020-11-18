Head coach: Ashley Luke Clanton
Assistant coaches: B.J. Luke, Ryan Ermers, Jenny Gold
Region: 7-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 20-10, Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals
Returning regulars: G Mariah Baltierra, 5-6, Sr.; G Devyne Turner, 5-8, Sr.; F Zariah Hurston, 6-0, Jr.
Others to watch: G Jania Atkins, 5-9, Fr.
Head coach's take: "Due to graduating a large senior class, we will have a lot of younger players stepping into big roles this season. We expect to get stronger as a team as the season progresses."
