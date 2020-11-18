Head coach: Jesse McMillan
Assistant coaches: Travis Techo, Charles Pack, Lance Storrs, Roi Madu, Julius Smith
Region: 7-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 26-4, Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals
Returning regulars: G Jaden Harris, 6-3, Sr.; F Kok Yat, 6-8, Sr.; F Hezekiah Flagg, 6-4, Jr.; G London Johnson, 6-3, Soph.; F Jerry Deng, 6-7, Jr.
Head coach's take: "We will be inexperienced, losing six of our top eight from the previous season, but I"m excited to grow and build with this group. We have an excellent young core of guys that I expect will continue to work and get better as the season progresses. We will look to play with controlled pace on offense and try to manage games with multiple defenses early in the year as we grow on the court and as players."
