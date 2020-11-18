Head coach: B.J. Roy
Assistant coaches: Rob Rodgers, Brad Smith, Davaughn Williams
Region: 8-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record: 9-16
Returning regulars: G A.J. Cheeks, 5-11, Soph.; G Zay Wilson, 5-11, Soph.; G Javon Jordan, 6-0, Sr.; G Chance Boothe, 6-0, Jr.
Head coach's take: "I'm excited about the effort and energy within our program. We are looking to gain quality experiences early in the season that will carry over to region play."
