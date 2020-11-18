Head coach: Jeremy Huckaby
Assistant coaches: Trisha Collier, Nikki Wood, Anna Kindig, Drew Kindig
Region: 8-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 12-15, state playoffs
Returning regulars: G Ellie McIntyre, 5-3, Sr.; C Olivia Wright, 5-11, Sr.; G Bree Orellana, Jr.
Others to watch: C Lizzie Roper, 5-10, Sr.; C Zarah Akwiwu, 5-10, Jr.; G Mairin Halama, 5-5, Jr.; C/F Andreonia Doe, 6-0, Soph.
Head coach's take: "We have high expectations for our program as we do every year. Senior point guard Ellie McIntyre and junior combo guard Bree Orellana provide us with a lot of experience and leadership on the perimeter. Senior post Olivia Wright will look to build on her junior year. She has added some more layers to her offensive game to match her yeomen-like effort on the glass. Fellow senior post Lizzie Roper, sophomore post Andreonia Doe and junior guards Mairin Halama and Lauren Dobbs give us a lot of options on both ends of the court. We do not have a lot of size, but we have a very competitive, humble and hungry group."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.