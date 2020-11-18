Head coach: David Allen
Assistant coaches: Marcus Johnson, Ashley Phillips, Nick Hawco
Region: 8-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record: 12-13
Returning regulars: G Josh Battle, 6-2, Sr.; G Jonathan Taylor, 6-1, Soph.; Bryson Taylor, 6-2, Jr.
Others to watch: G Connor Marshall, 6-0, Jr.; G Nate Finch, 6-3, Sr.
Head coach's take: "No. 1, we really like these guys. They're super coachable. There's not a bad attitude in the group. They're eager to learn. There's a toughness to them that I like, especially because we're waiting on six to eight football players to come out and we've got some good young ones. Overall, I like their toughness and their willingness to learn and how coachable they are."
