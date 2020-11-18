Head coach: Leslie Anderson
Assistant coaches: Andre Bevily, Bethel Ogbuehi
Region: 7-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record: 2-17
Returning regulars: G Clemairra Norris, 5-4, Sr.; F Ebony Taylor, 5-8, Sr.
Others to watch: F Brooke Jackson, 5-10, Fr.; G Keyouncia Reaves, 5-7, Sr.; G Chyday Taylor, 5-6, Jr.; G Keianna Montgomery, 5-7, Soph.
Head coach's take: "This region and this area, look at the schedule and see a Meadowcreek girls game and they already pencil in a win. I will say to each of them this year, 'First, play the game.' I have four returning starters who have worked hard in the offseason and have grown more mentally. We are ready to face the impossible."
