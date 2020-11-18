Head coach: Terry Smith
Assistant coaches: Hayden Hatfield, Terry Galloway, Marshawn Hampton
Region: 7-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 3-23
Returning regulars: G Quinones Corpman, 6-1, Sr.; G Keishawn Hampton, 5-10, Soph.; F Eduardo Hendricks, 6-7, Soph.
Others to watch: F Colby Williams, 6-7, Soph.; F Dayton Richardson, 6-5, Soph.; G Dennis Sturdivant, 6-1, Jr.; G Nahsir Merrick, 6-2, Sr.
Head coach's take: "After a 3-23 season last year, we are trying to change the mindset and culture of the program in order to compete in our region and earn a state playoff berth."
