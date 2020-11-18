Head coach: Tim Slater
Assistant coaches: Jose Cardy, Kevin Harford, Ryan Nelson
Region: 8-AAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 17-11, state playoffs
Returning regulars: C Renasha Benjamin, 5-11, Sr.; F Kiki Johnson, 5-10, Sr.; G Micaela Hawkins, 5-5, Sr.; G/F Riley Bryan, 5-8, Jr.; G Karina Lopez, 5-6, Jr.; G Gmayzhae Williams, 5-8, Soph.
Head coach's take: "We are coming off back-to-back region championship (game) appearances, we are 1-1, but we also graduated five seniors each year, and eight have gone on to play in college. We are excited to see what this new team will look like and play like. Our 2021s are really hungry for their chance to be in leadership and after experiencing the Covid Pandemic of 2020 they won't take for granted the chance to play in their senior Year. Our region is greatly improved, as is our classification. However, we are pumped to compete against the best and showcase who we are. Our goals at Lanier High School remain the same — No. 1, every girl graduates, No. 2, every girl who wants to play at the next level gets the opportunity and No. 3, win. That order, every year, no matter what."
