Head coach: Branden Mayweather
Assistant coaches: Carlton Jackson, Trevon Shaw, Vincent Smith, Bill Green
Region: 8-AAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 26-7, Class AAAAAA runner-up
Returning regulars: G Andrew McConnell, 6-0, Sr.; G Iajah Phillips, 6-0, Sr.; G Mason Friedel, 6-2, Sr.; G Makai Vassell, 6-5, Sr.; G Conner Marcantel, 6-2, Sr.
Head coach's take: "This year Lanier will look to improve in multiple areas and find a way to continue in the successful trend the program has seen in the last few seasons. Replacing senior leadership will be nearly impossible with losses like Sion James, but this will be a talented and hard-working group that is up for the challenge. The goal as it will be every season is try and find a way to become a championship level team."
