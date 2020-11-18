Head coach: Jan Azar
Assistant coaches: Demetrius Frazier, Kelly Romine
Region: 5-A Private
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 30-1, Class A Private semifinals
Returning regulars: C Malia Fisher, 6-2, Sr.; G Nicole Azar, 5-11, Sr.; G Carly Fahey, 5-8, Sr.; F/C Carly Heidger, 6-3, Sr.; C Jessie Parish, 6-2, Jr.; G Ella Heard, 5-7, Sr.; G Sydney Whalen, 5-7, Sr.; F/C Malia Melton, 5-10, Jr.
Head coach's take: "This year's Hebron team returns everyone from last year's Final Four team. After a close loss in last year's Final Four game, this year's team is ready to get back on the court. With nine returning seniors, four returning juniors and a talented freshman class, this year's team has plenty of experience to make a run in the state playoffs. Our goal this year is to get better every game, have fun competing against some great competition, enjoy every moment we get to be on the court and to finish what we started last year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.