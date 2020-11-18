Head coach: Brandon Johnson
Assistant coaches: Alex Thomas, Ted Thames, Freeman Davis, Branden Hall
Region: 5-A Private
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 17-10, state playoffs
Returning regulars: F Sam Hutto, 6-1, Sr.; G Zach Calvert, 5-11, Sr.; G Scott Gabel, 6-1, Sr.
Others to watch: F Jayden Williams, 6-9, Fr.; G Javyn Smith, 6-4, Fr.
Head coach's take: "In this season of COVID, our desire is to be a light for Jesus Christ in the way we play by being men for others and playing with a level of toughness that exudes in the way we prepare and compete."
