BOYS
Name: Trey Carter
School: Greater Atlanta Christian
Class: Junior
Place of birth: Snellville
College choices: Texas, Florida, Florida State, N.C. State
Twitter handle: None
Year-round club: Spartan Aquatics
Favorite pool: Georgia Tech
Least favorite pool: Dynamo
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my high school team: Peter Sacca
Song that gets me ready for a meet: “Runaway Train” by Soul Asylum
Favorite TV show: “Survivor”
Favorite teacher: Deborah Pinson
Dream job: Astronaut
Dream vacation: Hawaii
Noteworthy:
♦ State champion in 500 freestyle
♦ Fourth at state in 200 freestyle
Coach Emily Krug’s take: “Trey is a dedicated, hard-working student-athlete. He is a very versatile swimmer and swims each race to his full potential. He was our top scorer last year at state while finishing first in the 500 Freestyle. Trey is not only committed to his teammates, but to his studies as well. He respects his teammates and coaches, encourages one another, and loves to have fun and enjoy each workout. I am very impressed and proud of his accomplishments and a young man he is becoming. Coaching Trey over the past few years has been an honor and I look forward to what his bright future holds.”
Name: Luke Han
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
Place of birth: Suwanee
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: None
Year-round club: Spartan Aquatics
Favorite pool: Georgia Tech
Least favorite pool: Auburn
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my high school team: Parkview’s Josh Kim and Brookwood’s Nathaniel Stoffle
Song that gets me ready for a meet: “Wu” by Nafla and “Till I Collapse” by Eminem
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite teacher: Kevin Blankenship
Dream job: Renewable energy engineeer
Dream vacation: Bora Bora or Rome
Noteworthy:
♦ Fourth at state in 100 freestyle, 11th at state in 200 free
♦ Helped Bulldogs to first state championship in 2020
Coach Paul Callis’ take: “Luke is the type of kid that you are glad is on your team and not on the team you’re competing against. Luke shows up ready to race with an inner focus that can both intimidate and dominate an opponent. You had better be ready to race Luke because he is ready to race you. Luke has already stepped up to be a leader this season and is becoming a great team player. He is surrounded by a senior class of boys that trust and respect each other and Luke has been a big part of developing those qualities within our team. As a junior last year, Luke was all-state, was on an All-American Relay and helped break North’s 200 free relay school record. I know this year Luke has even bigger goals and I can’t wait to watch him compete. Luke’s a versatile racer. His 50 and 200 are equally impressive. He has a 4.0 in the classroom so he is the complete student-athlete.”
Name: Preston Lin
School: Norcross
Class: Junior
Place of birth: Atlanta
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: None
Year-round club: Spartan Aquatics
Favorite pool: McAuley Aquatic Center
Least favorite pool: Cumming Aquatic Center
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my high school team: Mill Creek’s Jordan “Jabberjaws” Hildebrand
Song that gets me ready for a meet: “Domino” by Jessie J or “California Gurls” by Katy Perry
Favorite TV show: “Sofia the First”
Favorite teacher: Dr. Zittle
Dream job: Head coach at Spartan Aquatics
Dream vacation: Miller Grove
Noteworthy:
♦ State runner-up in the 100 breaststroke
♦ County runner-up in the 100 breast
Coach Frank Pitt’s take: “Preston is a fantastic student-athlete. He had a great focus throughout his sophomore season. His teammates look up to him as a leader. However, he has a very calm demeanor. I think he is going to grow into being a team leader and have a huge influence on the team. I see him getting faster in the pool and hopefully breaking his own Norcross record in the breaststroke.”
Name: Tyler Schroeder
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Junior
Place of birth: Duluth
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: None
Year-round club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Georgia Tech
Least favorite pool: Collins Hill
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my high school team: Lanier’s Noah Richardson
Song that gets me ready for a meet: Depends on my mood of the day
Favorite TV show: The Erick Andre Show
Favorite teacher: Jeremy Laird
Dream job: Architect like my dad
Dream vacation: Rent a beach house anywhere with my friends
Noteworthy:
♦ State runner-up, county champion in 100 butterfly
♦ Fourth at state, county in 50 freestyle
Coach Jeremy Laird’s take: “Tyler’s fierce drive and determination to win and be the best for himself and his teams and how he balances everything throughout the school year is very impressive. Not only is Tyler a very talented and gifted swimmer, he is also a talented baseball player. Being able to juggle multiple sports and be successful at both is a great accomplishment. It is impressive to see how well he does in the water in addition to the baseball field. His strength, dedication and motivation to practice during the pandemic is truly remarkable.”
Name: Nate Stoffle
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
Place of birth: Raleigh, N.C.
College choice: Auburn
Twitter handle: None
Year-round club: Spartan Aquatics
Favorite pool: University of Georgia
Least favorite pool: YMCA in Orlando
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my high school team: Peachtree Ridge’s Tyler Schroeder
Song that gets me ready for a meet: “4L” by 21 Savage
Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad”
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Howell
Dream job: Stay-at-home dad
Dream vacation: The Maldives
Noteworthy:
♦ State champion in 100 butterfly
♦ State, county champion in 100 backstroke
Coach Jack Gayle’s take: “Nate has been instrumental to the success of Brookwood swim and dive since his freshman season, helping to complete a lineup that was dominant in 2018 and 2019. However, it was his performance last year at state that really set him apart as being a special type of swimmer. Faced with what seemed to be insurmountable odds, Nate helped to rally his team to a second-place finish at state that far exceeded our expectations. He led off our state championship-winning medley relay, breaking the school record he had helped set the previous season that we thought would go untouched for years. He knew that our strategy involved him winning almost everything he had to swim, a pressure that would be daunting to many athletes. Nate not only accomplished his goals but he also helped to inspire his teammates to achieve at levels many of them had never attained before, convincing them that victory was possible and demonstrating through his actions that he was committed to the goal no matter the size of the teams we faced. It’s not always easy shouldering that sort of responsibility, and I’ll miss Nate’s impact on the team as both an individual and inspiration. We’ve been lucky to have him.”
Name: Charles Tu
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Junior
Place of birth: Atlanta
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: None
Year-round club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: McAuley Aquatic Center
Least favorite pool: Cumming Aquatic Center
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my high school team: Lanier’s Noah Richardson
Song that gets me ready for a meet: “Stronger” by Kanye West
Favorite TV show: “South Park”
Favorite teacher: Math teacher Tanya Downs
Dream job: Engineer
Dream vacation: Switzerland
Noteworthy:
♦ Placed 10th at state in the 200 freestyle, and sixth in the 500 free
♦ County runner-up in the 500 free, third at county in the 200 free
Coach Jeremy Laird’s take: “As an athlete, Charles is able to take his athletic potential to whatever level is required. Sometimes this has caused Charles to falter and lose focus, but his personal frustration causes him to rebound and see success through competition. Consequently, this has allowed Charles to develop and hone in on his personal goals and training. Charles’ ability to exceed from expectations has allowed him to develop into a person who can tap an intellectual capacity rarely seen in a high school student. Charles’ peers have developed a sound understanding and respect for not only his integrity, but also the accomplishments that he has made both in and out of the swimming pool.”
GIRLS
Name: Lily Burke
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
Place of birth: New Orleans, La.
College choice: Georgia Tech
Twitter handle: @lilyburkie
Year-round club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Georgia Tech
Least favorite pool: Don’t have one
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my high school team: Parkview’s Abby McCulloh
Song that gets me ready for a meet: “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne
Favorite TV show: “Umbrella Academy”
Favorite teacher: I love them all
Dream job: Corn maze designer
Dream vacation: Visiting Paris
Noteworthy:
♦ State, county champion in 100 freestyle, 200 individual medley
♦ Daily Post Co-Swimmer of the Year the past two seasons
Coach Jack Gayle’s take: “Brookwood has been one of the most successful public schools in swimming and diving for the better part of 20 years, so it takes a truly phenomenal swimmer to walk in as a freshman and immediately contribute to the team’s success, essentially becoming the difference in a closely contested state championship, but that’s exactly what Lily did four years ago when she arrived. To say that she’ll be remembered as one of the best swimmers in Brookwood history is an understatement, and if she wins our Most Valuable Swimmer award as a senior, she’ll be one of the only swimmers in Brookwood history to claim that award for four straight years. Lily has been a force of nature on this team, and while it is always difficult to see someone so talented leave, you have to be thankful for the time you had with them and the contributions they made. Lily rises to every challenge presented to her, and I know she has big goals for her final season here at Brookwood. I can’t wait to see her pursue them and, hopefully, achieve them.”
Name: Catie Choate
School: Norcross
Class: Sophomore
Place of birth: Atlanta
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: None
Year-round club: Dynamo
Favorite pool: University of Georgia
Least favorite pool: YMCA of Central Florida
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my high school team: Parkview’s Sarah Livingston
Song that gets me ready for a meet: “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District
Favorite TV show: “All American”
Favorite teacher: Mlle. Coronado-Mendez
Dream job: Judge
Dream vacation: Turks and Caicos
Noteworthy:
♦ State, county champion in 100 backstroke
♦ State runner-up 100 freestyle, county runner-up 50 free
Coach Frank Pitt’s take: “Catie is a fantastic student-athlete with so much potential. That may be hard to believe since she’s already breaking school records. She is just a really focused person who does well in school as well as the pool. We have very high hopes for Catie this year and beyond.”
Name: Caroline Irwin
School: Buford
Class: Senior
Place of birth: Lawrenceville
College choice: U.S. Naval Academy
Twitter handle: None
Year-round club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Bolles School
Least favorite pool: Greenville Aquatic Center
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my high school team: Parkview’s Abby McCulloh
Song that gets me ready for a meet: “Mirrors” by Justin Timberlake
Favorite TV show: “Shameless”
Favorite teacher: Lisa Cole, chemistry
Dream job: Naval flight officer
Dream vacation: Beach road trip with my best friends
Noteworthy:
♦ State champion in 50 freestyle
♦ State runner-up in 100 butterfly
Coach Brooke Heindel’s take: “Caroline has not only performed in the pool, but has been an incredible leader for our team. Her love for the pool is evident not only in her performance and wins, but the way in which she mentors and supports all others on the team. She encompasses everything that Buford High School expects from student-athletes in and outside of the classroom and community.”
Name: Sarah Livingston
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
Place of birth: Atlanta
College choice: Georgia Tech
Twitter handle: @sarliving
Year-round club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: McAuley Aquatic Center
Least favorite pool: Tracy Caulkins Competition Pool in Nashville
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my high school team: Brookwood’s Reagan Sweeney
Song that gets me ready for a meet: “Gasolina”
Favorite TV show: “The 100”
Favorite teacher: Mr. Murphy
Dream job: Actress
Dream vacation: Mykonos Islands
Noteworthy:
♦ Third at state, county runner-up in 100 backstroke
♦ Fourth at state in 100 butterfly
Coach Eric Brown’s take: “Sarah is an amazing contributor to our team. She has quietly and steadily improved each year to become one of Georgia’s best swimmers, especially in the 100-yard backstroke and butterfly. Sarah’s sprint freestyle is also a force, and a tremendous boost to our relays, including last year’s state champion 400 freestyle relay. Her improvement comes from hard work and focus on race strategy, especially underwater kicking. Watch for Sarah to have a tremendous senior season.”
Name: Abby McCulloh
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
Place of birth: Atlanta
College choice: Auburn
Twitter handle: @mcculloh2o
Year-round club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: William Woollett Jr. Aquatic Center
Least favorite pool: Mountain Park Aquatic Center
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my high school team: Buford’s Caroline Irwin or Brookwood’s Nate Stoffle
Song that gets me ready for a meet: “Cudi Zone”
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite teacher: Mr. Murphy
Dream job: Behavioral analyst
Dream vacation: Santorini, Greece
Noteworthy:
♦ State, county champion in 200 and 500 freestyle
♦ Daily Post Co-Swimmer of the Year the past two seasons
Coach Eric Brown’s take: “Abby has been a dominant force in the distance freestyle events in the county and state all four years of her high school career. Her time in the 500 freestyle is creeping close to the state record, and ranks her as one of the top 500 freestylers in the country. Though more of a distance swimmer, Abby loves the relays as well. Last year, she anchored our 400 freestyle relay to a state championship. Abby is always striving to be better. Watch for her to drop even more time this season.”
Name: Reagan Sweeney
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
Place of birth: Houston, Texas
College choice: LSU
Twitter handle: @reagannsweeney
Year-round club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: William Woollett Jr. Aquatic Center
Least favorite pool: Collins Hill Aquatic Center
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my high school team: Parkview’s Abby McCulloh and Sarah Livingston, Buford’s Caroline Irwin
Song that gets me ready for a meet: “Club Can’t Handle Me” by Flo Rida, “Do My Thang” by Miley Cyrus
Favorite TV show: “One Tree Hill”
Favorite teacher: Christopher Michael
Dream job: Professional baker
Dream vacation: Ireland or France to see battlefields
Noteworthy:
♦ State, county runner-up in 200 freestyle
♦ Third at state, county champion in 100 butterfly
Coach Jack Gayle’s take: “Reagan is one of the most influential members of our team, which is truly saying something in the context of our amazing senior class. She’s a fierce competitor, a capable leader and a positive influence on all of her teammates. She also happens to be the last of seven Sweeneys who have been a part of Brookwood swim and dive for the past 15 years, and with her graduation in the spring, a literal era for our team comes to a close. But Reagan doesn’t just live up to her family legacy because she has to. She succeeds on this team due to her hard work and dedication, and she was instrumental in securing the state championships for us in both 2018 and 2019 when she was an underclassman. In my opinion, it was inevitable that she would lead the team as one of our captains for her final two years here at Brookwood, and her character shined last season when we fell just short of the title. Reagan comforted her teammates and encouraged them to cheer and celebrate the Lassiter girls, congratulating them on a hard-fought victory because it was important to her that our opponents see our grace in both victory and defeat. That is who Reagan Sweeney is, and that’s what she means to Brookwood swim and dive.”
