Girls Swimmers of the Year: Lily Burke, Brookwood, Sr.
Won state championships in the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley, finishing her career with seven state titles in her eight individual races
Abby McCulloh, Parkview, Sr.
Won state championships in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle for the third straight season, giving her six state titles in eight individual races
Girls Coach of the Year: Jack Gayle, Brookwood
Led the Broncos to a third-place finish at state and to the Gwinnett County championship
First Team
• Catie Choate, Norcross, Soph.
State champion in 100 backstroke, state runner-up in 100 butterfly
• Jordan Hildebrand, Mill Creek, Jr.
Sixth at state in 100 freestyle, seventh at state in 50 freestyle
• Nikoletta Holt, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
Seventh at state in 200 individual medley, 10th at state in 100 backstroke
• Caroline Irwin, Buford, Sr.
Third at state in 100 butterfly, fourth at state in 50 freestyle
• Sarah Livingston, Parkview, Sr.
Second at state in 100 backstroke, seventh at state in 100 butterfly
• Emma Reiser, North Gwinnett, Fr.
Third at state in 200 freestyle, second at state in 500 freestyle, county runner-up in both
• Carson Schiller, Wesleyan, Sr.
Second at state in 100 freestyle, fifth at state in 50 freestyle
• Lindsay Stevens, Dacula, Jr.
Fourth at state in 100 backstroke, fifth at state in 200 individual medley
• Reagan Sweeney, Brookwood, Sr.
Fourth at state in 200 freestyle, fourth at state in 100 butterfly, county champ in 100 fly
• Jenna Taylor, Mountain View, Jr.
Fourth at state in 500 freestyle, fifth at state in 200 individual medley
• Mia Walters, Mill Creek, Sr.
Fifth at state in 200 freestyle, ninth at state in 100 butterfly
• Abby Wenham, Discovery, Sr.
Third at state in 50 freestyle, third at state in 100 freestyle; county champ in 50 free
Second Team
Lauren Diehl, Brookwood, Sr.
Emma Fass, Norcross, Jr.
Amelia Hildebrand, Duluth, Jr.
Ashley Morton, North Gwinnett, Fr.
Mitsue Ostapiuk, GAC, Sr.
Jessie Parish, Hebron, Jr.
Sydney Tashlein, Mill Creek, Jr.
Charlotte Thompson, Mountain View, Soph.
Jayla Thompson, Collins Hill, Fr.
Jamison Tiller, North Gwinnett, Soph.
Sydney Walker, Parkview, Sr.
Mary Kate Weitzel, Brookwood, Soph.
