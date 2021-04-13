©Dale Zanine 2021_03_5302589.JPG
Brookwood's Diana Collins (20) dribbles the ball against Woodstock during the Girls 7A State semifinals at Brookwood High School.

Player of the Year: Malia Fisher, Hebron Christian, Sr.

Averaged 16.2 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Class A Private state champions

Coach of the Year: Jan Azar, Hebron Christian

Led the Lions to their first girls basketball state championship

First Team

• Kaleigh Addie, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.

Averaged 20.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 steals, 3.5 assists

• Nicole Azar, Hebron Christian, Sr.

Averaged 15.8 points, 3.3 assists

• Diana Collins, Brookwood, Soph.

Averaged 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

• Lazaria Spearman, Dacula, Jr.

Averaged 19.9 points, 14.3 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, 2.1 steals

• Sacha Washington, Collins Hill, Sr.

Averaged 18.6 points, 12 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals

Second Team

Cazia Nelson, Archer, Sr.

Sussy Ngulefac, Parkview, Sr.

Eden Sample, Collins Hill, Sr.

Ava Grace Watson, Buford, Fr.

Ashyia Willis, Buford, Sr.

Third Team

Mariah Baltierra, Norcross, Sr.

Nadia Howard, Grayson, Sr.

Aaliyah Hunt, Peachtree Ridge, Soph.

Taniya McGowan, Archer, Soph.

Alyssa Phillip, Wesleyan, Sr.

