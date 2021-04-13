Player of the Year: Malia Fisher, Hebron Christian, Sr.
Averaged 16.2 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Class A Private state champions
Coach of the Year: Jan Azar, Hebron Christian
Led the Lions to their first girls basketball state championship
First Team
• Kaleigh Addie, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
Averaged 20.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 steals, 3.5 assists
• Nicole Azar, Hebron Christian, Sr.
Averaged 15.8 points, 3.3 assists
• Diana Collins, Brookwood, Soph.
Averaged 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
• Lazaria Spearman, Dacula, Jr.
Averaged 19.9 points, 14.3 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, 2.1 steals
• Sacha Washington, Collins Hill, Sr.
Averaged 18.6 points, 12 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals
Second Team
Cazia Nelson, Archer, Sr.
Sussy Ngulefac, Parkview, Sr.
Eden Sample, Collins Hill, Sr.
Ava Grace Watson, Buford, Fr.
Ashyia Willis, Buford, Sr.
Third Team
Mariah Baltierra, Norcross, Sr.
Nadia Howard, Grayson, Sr.
Aaliyah Hunt, Peachtree Ridge, Soph.
Taniya McGowan, Archer, Soph.
Alyssa Phillip, Wesleyan, Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.