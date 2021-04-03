Boys Swimmer of the Year: Nate Stoffle, Brookwood, Sr.
State champion in 100 backstroke in 47.65 seconds; second at state in 100 butterfly in 48.37 seconds
Boys Coach of the Year: Paul Callis, North Gwinnett
Led the Bulldogs to their second straight Gwinnett County and Class AAAAAAA state championships
First Team
Trey Carter, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
State runner-up in 500 freestyle; fourth at state in 200 free
Jose Castro, Lanier, Jr.
Third at state in 500 freestyle; fourth at state in 200 free; county champion in 200, 500 free
Tristan DenBrok, North Gwinnett, Soph.
Third at state in 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle; third at county in 500 free, fourth in 200
Luke Han, North Gwinnett, Sr.
State runner-up in 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle; county champ in 100 free, county runner-up in 200 free
Benjamin Irwin, Buford, Soph.
Third at state in 100 fly; second at state in 100 backstroke
♦ Preston Lin, Norcross, Jr.
State, county champion in 100 breaststroke; eighth at state, third at county in 50 free
Ayden Meierarend, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Fourth at state, second at county in 200 IM; eighth at state, second at county in 100 fly
Nolan Patterson, Brookwood, Soph.
Fifth at state in 200 freestyle; sixth at state in 100 free; county runner-up in 100 free, fifth in 200 free
♦ Noah Richardson, Lanier, Jr.
Fourth at state in 100 breaststroke; eighth at state in 200 IM; third at county in 100 breast, fourth in 200 IM
Tyler Schroeder, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
State champion in 100 butterfly; fourth at state in 100 backstroke; county champion in 200 IM, 100 fly
William Skidmore, Mill Creek, Soph.
Fourth at state in 500 freestyle; Eighth at state in 200 free; fourth at county in 500 free, 100 backstroke
Dylan Yin, Parkview, Sr.
Seventh at state, county champion in 50 free; Sixth at state, third at county in 100 fly
Second Team
Blake Burnley, North Gwinnett, Soph.
Russell Hart, Parkview, Soph.
Davis Keller, GAC, Sr.
Joshua Kim, Parkview, Jr.
Ethan Reiser, North Gwinnett, Soph.
Daniel Roshka, Mill Creek, Jr.
Graham Simmon, Brookwood, Jr.
Ethan Whiting, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Alex Winsness, GAC, Sr.
Thomas Wooldridge, Parkview, Jr.
Tyler Wooldridge, Parkview, Jr.
Andy Zhu, Parkview, Jr.
