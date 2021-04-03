ND4_5664.jpg

Tyler Schroeder, Peachtree Ridge (left) and Dylan Yin, Parkview (right) shakes hands after a race at the Gwinnett County championship meet.

 Will Fagan

Boys Swimmer of the Year: Nate Stoffle, Brookwood, Sr.

State champion in 100 backstroke in 47.65 seconds; second at state in 100 butterfly in 48.37 seconds

Boys Coach of the Year: Paul Callis, North Gwinnett

Led the Bulldogs to their second straight Gwinnett County and Class AAAAAAA state championships

First Team

Trey Carter, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.

State runner-up in 500 freestyle; fourth at state in 200 free

Jose Castro, Lanier, Jr.

Third at state in 500 freestyle; fourth at state in 200 free; county champion in 200, 500 free

Tristan DenBrok, North Gwinnett, Soph.

Third at state in 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle; third at county in 500 free, fourth in 200

Luke Han, North Gwinnett, Sr.

State runner-up in 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle; county champ in 100 free, county runner-up in 200 free

Benjamin Irwin, Buford, Soph.

Third at state in 100 fly; second at state in 100 backstroke

♦ Preston Lin, Norcross, Jr.

State, county champion in 100 breaststroke; eighth at state, third at county in 50 free

Ayden Meierarend, North Gwinnett, Sr.

Fourth at state, second at county in 200 IM; eighth at state, second at county in 100 fly

Nolan Patterson, Brookwood, Soph.

Fifth at state in 200 freestyle; sixth at state in 100 free; county runner-up in 100 free, fifth in 200 free

♦ Noah Richardson, Lanier, Jr.

Fourth at state in 100 breaststroke; eighth at state in 200 IM; third at county in 100 breast, fourth in 200 IM

Tyler Schroeder, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.

State champion in 100 butterfly; fourth at state in 100 backstroke; county champion in 200 IM, 100 fly

William Skidmore, Mill Creek, Soph.

Fourth at state in 500 freestyle; Eighth at state in 200 free; fourth at county in 500 free, 100 backstroke

Dylan Yin, Parkview, Sr.

Seventh at state, county champion in 50 free; Sixth at state, third at county in 100 fly

Second Team

Blake Burnley, North Gwinnett, Soph.

Russell Hart, Parkview, Soph.

Davis Keller, GAC, Sr.

Joshua Kim, Parkview, Jr.

Ethan Reiser, North Gwinnett, Soph.

Daniel Roshka, Mill Creek, Jr.

Graham Simmon, Brookwood, Jr.

Ethan Whiting, North Gwinnett, Sr.

Alex Winsness, GAC, Sr.

Thomas Wooldridge, Parkview, Jr.

Tyler Wooldridge, Parkview, Jr.

Andy Zhu, Parkview, Jr.

Recommended for you

+51
Most popular baby names shared by famous musicians

Most popular baby names shared by famous musicians

Stacker presents the top 50 most popular baby names shared by famous musicians using from Behind the Name's list of notable musicians and the Social Security Administration's 2018 name popularity rankings. Ties are broken by the names' popularity or the number of babies given those names. Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.