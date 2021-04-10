Player of the Year: Ian Schieffelin, Grayson, Sr.
Clemson signee averaged 14.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2 assists
Coach of the Year: Greg Phillips, Berkmar
Led the Patriots to a state runner-up finish and the Region 7-AAAAAAA title
First Team
• Jason Edwards, Parkview, Sr.
Averaged a Gwinnett-high 25.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists
• Malique Ewin, Berkmar, Jr.
Averaged 17.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.9 assists
• Vino Glover, Collins Hill, Sr.
Averaged 15 points, 3.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals
• R.J. Godfrey, North Gwinnett, Jr.
Averaged 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks
• Andrew McConnell, Lanier, Sr.
Averaged 16.3 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals
Second Team
Devon Barnes, Shiloh, Sr.
Robert Cowherd, Grayson, Jr.
Ian Davis, Discovery, Sr.
Jaden Harris, Norcross, Sr.
Jameel Rideout, Berkmar, Jr.
Third Team
Ethan Davis, Collins Hill, Soph.
Lamariyon Jordan, Dacula, Soph.
LaMarr Randolph, GAC, Sr.
Brendan Rigsbee, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Chance Thacker, Providence, Jr.
