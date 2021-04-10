6031648050ee9.image.jpg

Berkmar’s Malique Ewin (21) goes up for a shot in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament finals against Archer.

 Sheer+Candid

Player of the Year: Ian Schieffelin, Grayson, Sr.

Clemson signee averaged 14.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2 assists

Coach of the Year: Greg Phillips, Berkmar

Led the Patriots to a state runner-up finish and the Region 7-AAAAAAA title

First Team

• Jason Edwards, Parkview, Sr.

Averaged a Gwinnett-high 25.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists

• Malique Ewin, Berkmar, Jr.

Averaged 17.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.9 assists

• Vino Glover, Collins Hill, Sr.

Averaged 15 points, 3.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals

• R.J. Godfrey, North Gwinnett, Jr.

Averaged 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks

• Andrew McConnell, Lanier, Sr.

Averaged 16.3 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals

Second Team

Devon Barnes, Shiloh, Sr.

Robert Cowherd, Grayson, Jr.

Ian Davis, Discovery, Sr.

Jaden Harris, Norcross, Sr.

Jameel Rideout, Berkmar, Jr.

Third Team

Ethan Davis, Collins Hill, Soph.

Lamariyon Jordan, Dacula, Soph.

LaMarr Randolph, GAC, Sr.

Brendan Rigsbee, North Gwinnett, Sr.

Chance Thacker, Providence, Jr.

