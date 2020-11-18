Head coach: Jessica Guarneri
Assistant coaches: Aminu Timberlake, Kivanna Kudratt, Delaney Craig
Region: 5-AAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 20-12, Class AAA state champion
Returning regulars: G Kaleigh Addie, 5-8, Jr.; C Laurren Randolph, 6-3, Sr.; G Jaci Bolden, 5-6, Jr.; F Molly Pritchard, 6-2, Jr.
Head coach's take: "I am super excited to get back in the gym to defend our state championship. Last year was a true Cinderella season and we know this year will be harder with a target on our backs. We have four of our five starters returning this year and the girls have been working extremely hard in the offseason. We have another tough schedule and we are ready to compete."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.