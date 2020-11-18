Head coach: David Eaton
Assistant coaches: Chris Clark, Kendrick Reid, Eric Parker
Region: 5-AAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 21-8, Class AAA second round
Returning regulars: G Saiku White, 6-1, Sr.; G LaMarr Randolph, 6-2, Sr.; G Josh Fulton, 6-5, Jr.
Others to watch: C Eddie Page, 6-9, Jr.; F Dominic Cooks, 6-8, Jr.
Head coach's take: "A lot of experience is coming back from a 20-win team last year with added length and athleticism. It should be an exciting year for the GAC Spartans."
