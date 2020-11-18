©Dale Zanine 2020_02_10 00539.JPG

Grayson's Ian Schieffelin (4) shoots against Shiloh during the Regional Final game between Grayson and Shiloh Monday night at Shiloh. Photo: Dale Zanine

Head coach: Geoffrey Pierce

Assistant coaches: Christopher Cooper, Dedrick Whiting, Henry Berry, Donnell Freeman, Leshon Dempsey

Region: 4-AAAAAAA

2019-20 record/playoff finish: 30-2, Class AAAAAAA runner-up

Returning regulars: F Ian Schieffelin, 6-8, Sr.; F Taje Kelly, 6-8, Sr.

Others to watch: G Joshua Ray, 6-5, Sr.; G Kaden McArthur, 5-10, Jr.; G Robert Cowherd, 6-5, Jr.; G Tyrese Eliot, 6-2, Jr.; F Chauncey Wiggins, 6-9, Jr.; F Chad Moodie, 6-6, Soph.; G Gicarri Harris, 6-3, Fr.

Head coach's take: "We are focused on getting better every day in order to put ourselves in the best position possible to win our region and make a run for a state championship."

