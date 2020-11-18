Head coach: Geoffrey Pierce
Assistant coaches: Christopher Cooper, Dedrick Whiting, Henry Berry, Donnell Freeman, Leshon Dempsey
Region: 4-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 30-2, Class AAAAAAA runner-up
Returning regulars: F Ian Schieffelin, 6-8, Sr.; F Taje Kelly, 6-8, Sr.
Others to watch: G Joshua Ray, 6-5, Sr.; G Kaden McArthur, 5-10, Jr.; G Robert Cowherd, 6-5, Jr.; G Tyrese Eliot, 6-2, Jr.; F Chauncey Wiggins, 6-9, Jr.; F Chad Moodie, 6-6, Soph.; G Gicarri Harris, 6-3, Fr.
Head coach's take: "We are focused on getting better every day in order to put ourselves in the best position possible to win our region and make a run for a state championship."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.