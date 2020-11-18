Head coach: April Tate
Assistant coaches: Deundria Clark, Jasmine Robertson, Megan Robison
Region: 7-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 11-12, state playoffs
Returning regulars: C Saniya Jones, 6-4, Jr.; G Divine Drayton, 5-6, Sr.; G/F Isabella Evangelista, 5-7, Sr.; G Khari Carpenter, 5-7, Sr.; G Makayla Cross, 5-8, Sr.; F/C Megan Mares, 6-0, Jr.; G/F Camille Nolley, 5-8, Soph.
Head coach's take: "I asked in our 're'-season, during our end-of season meetings, prior to COVID-19 that everyone rejuvenate, re-invest and re-invent themselves. With the current state of our health crisis, social injustice, new school norms and other disparities and disruptions, we believe this is the arrival of our revival. We are returning six of 11 players, which includes four starters. We have an experienced senior class that believes it's their time. With our senior leadership and their defensive mindset, infused with a confident group of talented junior bigs, motivated sophomores and possibly one to two freshman sparks, we expect to claw our way to the top of our new region and be in the hunt for a championship, region and state."
