Head coach: Brandon Pickell
Assistant coaches: Brent Benson, Nick Dominguez, Devin Austin, Chilet Paul
Region: 7-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record: 9-18
Returning regulars: G Will Peaks, 6-3, Sr.; F Tristan Johnson, 6-4, Sr.; G John Durden, 6-0, Sr.
Others to watch: G Takata Murphy, 5-10, Fr.
Head coach's take: "For this 20-21 season we are looking to build off of last season's momentum that started in January with wins over Collins Hill, Mill Creek and North Gwinnett. Last season our men were not battle tested at the start of the season. With only one player who had any varsity playing time, it is our hope that the experience our men gained will help them through this new and difficult region. Seniors Will Peaks and Tristan Johnson have had a very productive offseason. Both of them were thrown into the fire last season year and fully understand the grind that is approaching and how important it is to be mentally prepared for a long season. Region 7 features some of the best talent in Gwinnett as well as some of the best coaches in the state. We are very excited for the challenges coming our way this season and feel very blessed to have a season during this pandemic."
