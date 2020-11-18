Head coach: Cory Cason
Assistant coaches: Charlie Conway, Gantt Jones, Matt Allen
Region: 7-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 15-13, state playoffs
Returning regulars: G Ian Davis, 6-3, Sr.; G Cam Shelton, 6-1, Sr.; G Daveion Teague Parham, 5-10, Sr.
Others to watch: G Jameel Rideout, 6-2, Jr.; F Navaughn Maise, 6-5, Sr.
Head coach's take: "After back-to-back regular season region titles, we will move into a new region with some new faces this year. We look forward to the challenge of our new region while also keeping some traditional rivals on the schedule. With all the crazy circumstances surrounding the year 2020, we are hoping the season will provide some sense of normalcy for our program and allow the kids to focus on the things that they love the most. With a very senior-laden team, we look to compete at a high level this year and reach the state playoffs for the third consecutive season."
