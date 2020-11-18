Head coach: Jason Adams
Assistant coaches: Eric Reese, Sherida Farmer, Apryl Daniel
Region: 8-AAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 26-4, Class AAAAAA quarterfinals
Returning regulars: F Lazaria Spearman, 6-3, Jr.; G Haneefat Adanijo, 5-9, Sr.
Others to watch: G Mekera Standridge, 5-6, Fr.; G Danyelle Palmore, 5-8, Jr.; G Emily Digby, 5-7, Jr.; G Natalie Parham, 5-7, Sr.; F Makaylah Harmon, 5-9, Soph.; G Loryn Liechty, Sr.
Head coach's take: "Coming off six straight state playoff appearances, including two Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight appearance last season, which included the school's first girls basketball region championship in 50 years and a school-record 26 wins in the modern era, the Lady Falcons face the challenge of replacing three starters they depended on heavily and four other seniors who played big roles on a team that has 48 wins over the last two seasons. However, the Lady Falcons' two returning starters, junior Lazaria Spearman, who averaged 17 points and 14 rebounds last season and who was named the GACA North Georgia Player of the Year figures to play a huge role in the Lady Falcons' success, and senior Haneefat Adanijo a 5-9 guard is a defensive force who can score as well and figures to step up her game. Newcomer Mekera Standridge, a freshman point guard, should step in right away as both a playmaker and scorer. We know what we lost in regards to the experience of seven seniors and we also know that last year's success was last year's success. This is a whole new year with a whole lot of new challenges. I am confident that these challenges will only help us grow as players, as coaches and ultimately as a team."
