Head coach: Byron Wilson
Assistant coaches: Ali Reid, Spencer Landis, Luke Cross, Jermaine Jackson, Bryan Larrieu
Region: 8-AAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 12-17, state playoffs
Returning regulars: F/G Bryce Wilson, 6-4, Sr.; F Jansen Adams, 6-6, Sr.; F/G Lamariyon Jordan, 6-4, Soph.
Others to watch: F Gabriel Omoregie, 6-5, Soph.; G Joshua Mathurin, 5-9, Soph.
Head coach's take: We enter the 2020-21 season thankful for the opportunity to play, hopeful for the future. The 2020-21 Falcons return three starters from last year’s team. This year’s team has a great balance on offense with scoring from the inside and the outside. The Falcons will look for their defense to help them contend for Region 8-AAAAAA title and state playoff run this season. The versatile 6-4 senior Bryce Wilson, three-year varsity player, will be leading the Falcons from a different position moving from the point to the wing, alongside 6-5 sophomore Lamariyon Jordan, who averaged 13 points and 6 rebounds as a freshman. The wings will cause matchup problems because of their size, strength, ball handling, speed and scoring ability, while 6-4 sophomore Gabe Omoregie will be the force in the post. The sophomore led the team in rebounding as freshman, including a 25-rebound game that placed him second all-time for a single game rebounding. Senior Jansen Adams will also add some toughness inside. Sophomore Josh Mathurin will be the engine on the fast pace style of basketball that the Falcons will play as the primary ball handler."
