x_JEC2807.jpg
Buy Now

Collins Hill's Vino Glover(1) drives past Peachtree Ridge's MJ Winter (12) during Friday’s game played played at Collins Hill High School.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Head coach: Joseph Dix

Assistant coaches: Scott Eggleston, Austin Wood, Nick Costianos

Region: 8-AAAAAAA

2019-20 record/playoff finish: 16-11, state playoffs

Returning regulars: G Vino Glover, 6-2, Sr.; G Ethan Davis, 6-5, Soph.; G Jabre Mills, 6-3, Sr.; G Malik Smith, 6-2, Jr.

Head coach's take: "We return several key players from a region finalist team. If the Eagles can rebound the ball, they have a chance to be a great team."

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.