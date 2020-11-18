Head coach: Courtney Harris
Assistant coaches: Champ Wilford, Learie Sandy, Dale Grant
Region: 8-AAAAAA
2019-20 record: 9-16
Returning regulars: G Doyin Adeyemo, 5-5, Sr.; G Joy Harris, 5-8, Soph.; F Nehemiah Jinks, 5-10, Jr.
Others to watch: F Dami Odubola, 5-11, Soph.; G Kookie Daughtry, 5-6, Sr.; G Kendra Robinson, 5-4, Fr.
Head coach's take: "Outwork yesterday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.