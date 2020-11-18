Head coach: Gene Durden
Assistant coaches: Jeff Ozment, Melissa Green, Coby Durden, Cassie Bro, Tania Washington
Region: 8-AAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 31-1, Class AAAAA state champion
Returning regulars: G Ashyia Willis, 5-6, Sr.; G/F Blair Wallis, 5-8, Sr.; G/F Sara Viti, 5-10, Sr.; G/F Abbi Perkins, 5-8, Sr.; C Tamori Plantin, 6-0, Jr.; F Tatum Ozment, 5-9, Jr.
Head coach's take: "We have a lot of experience and versatility coming back from last year's state championship team. We hope to reach this team's potential and meet our program's standards and expectations."
