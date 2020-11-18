Head coach: Eddie Martin
Assistant coaches: Brent Martin, Wes Parker, Nate Hamilton, Jake Green, Paul Villarroel
Region: 8-AAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 22-7, Class AAAAA quarterfinals
Returning regulars: F Jaylon Taylor, 6-6, Jr.; G Caleb Blackwell, 5-11, Jr.; F London Williams, 6-5, Soph.
Others to watch: G Alahn Sumler, 6-2, Jr.; G Hysan Dalton, 6-2, Jr.; G Malachi Brown, 5-10, Soph.
Head coach's take: "This will be a young team with the bulk of the team being juniors. Caleb Blackwell and Jaylon Taylor return as starters from last year's 22-7 Elite 8 team in AAAAA along with London Williams as a part-time starter. The Wolves hope to be a region contender by the end of the season."
