Head coach: Courtney Mincy
Assistant coaches: Sherri Phelan, Steve Adams
Region: 4-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 17-13, Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals
Returning regulars: G Diana Collins, 5-8, Soph.; G Shannon Niles, 5-5, Jr.; G Nekaya Williams, 5-8, Jr.; G Ciera Hall, 5-6, Soph.; C Madison Boadu, 5-10, Jr.; C Tori Delk, 5-10, Jr.; G Amya Durham, 5-7, Sr.
Head coach's take: "This season will be a season of challenges that we will overcome. Even more so now, players will be expected to play as it may be their last and take full advantage of every opportuity they have to learn and grow as a team and individually. Leave it all on the court."
