Head coach: Daniel Bowles
Assistant coaches: John Chvatal, Brett Huckle, Dale Lomax, Robert Tidwell
Region: 4-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 8-18
Returning regulars: G Chris Cole, 6-5, Sr.; F Evan Howell, 6-8, Sr.; G Aidan Real, 5-11, Sr.
Head coach's take: "We have a strong senior class to go along with a talented group of younger players. Chris Cole (Morehead State commit) and Evan Howell (multiple JC offers and interest from four-year schools) will lead the way as seniors, along with seven other returners that played valuable varsity minutes in 2019-20. We hope to be in position at the end of the season to compete for a playoff spot in a very tough region."
