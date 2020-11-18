x_MSC0036.jpg

Norcross's Josh Taylor (10) watches Berkmar's Dara Olonade (12) scores during Friday’s game played at Norcross High School.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Head coach: Greg Phillips

Assistant coaches: Matthew Welch, Scott Kang, Adonai Rogers, Ivan Harden

Region: 7-AAAAAAA

2019-20 record/playoff finish: 18-10, Class AAAAAAA Elite Eight

Returning regulars: F Malique Ewin, 6-10, Jr.; G Jermahri Hill, 6-4, Jr.; F Dara Olonade, 6-5, Jr.

Others to watch: G Zhare Floyd, 6-1, Sr.; G Ahmed Soumahoro, 6-1, Jr.

Head coach's take: "We are excited for the opportunity to even be able to play this season. Our expectations remain high and our guys have put in a lot of work in the preseason to meet those expectations."

