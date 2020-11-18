Head coach: Dani Wright
Assistant coaches: David Wright, Sheena Hartley, Brittany Logan
Region: 7-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 17-11, Class AAAAAAA second round
Returning regulars: G Cazia Nelson, 5-4, Sr.; C Maya Jackson, 6-0, Sr.; G/F Taniya McGowan, 5-10, Soiph.; C Thailand Smith, 6-0, Sr.
Head coach's take: "I am looking forward to the 20-21 season. Our girls have transitioned into our coaching philosophy and have gained a better understanding of what we expect from them. They have a great work ethic and love being around each other. I am blessed to be around such a great group of girls and excited to see where the season takes us."
