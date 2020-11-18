Head coach: Joel Lecoeuvre
Assistant coaches: Jo Moore, Micheil Hill, Jerry Braswell, Kyle Williams
Region: 7-AAAAAAA
2019-20 record/playoff finish: 18-11, state playoffs
Returning regulars: G Mekhi Carter, 6-0, Sr.; G Christian Drummer, 6-4, Jr.; G Major Freeman, 6-2, Jr.; G Jaylen Magby, 5-10, Sr.; G Damoni Harrison, 6-4, Jr.
Head coach's take: "Change your best. Get better every day."
