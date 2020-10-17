In Brief

Hart chooses Birmingham-Southern

Parkview senior Lilly Hart has committed to the Birmingham-Southern College women’s basketball program.

Hart, a 5-foot-10 combo guard, averaged 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.7 steals last season for the Panthers’ state playoff team. She earned second-team all-region honors and was named Parkview’s Scholar-Athlete Award winner from the Gwinnett Tipoff Club.

Whalen commits to Georgia College

Hebron Christian senior Sydney Whalen committed to the Georgia College women’s basketball program on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-7 guard helped the Lions to the Class A Private semifinals last season. She also runs cross country for Hebron.

Archer sweeps running awardsArcher swept the Gwinnett runner of the week honors from the county’s cross country coaches after outstanding performances at the Jefferson Invitational.

Paige Sandidge placed eighth at the meet in 20 minutes, 31 seconds to win the girls weekly award. The boys honor went to the Tigers’ Skylar Taylor, who was third in 16:24.73.