In Brief
Hart chooses Birmingham-Southern
Parkview senior Lilly Hart has committed to the Birmingham-Southern College women’s basketball program.
Hart, a 5-foot-10 combo guard, averaged 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.7 steals last season for the Panthers’ state playoff team. She earned second-team all-region honors and was named Parkview’s Scholar-Athlete Award winner from the Gwinnett Tipoff Club.
Whalen commits to Georgia College
Hebron Christian senior Sydney Whalen committed to the Georgia College women’s basketball program on Wednesday.
The 5-foot-7 guard helped the Lions to the Class A Private semifinals last season. She also runs cross country for Hebron.
Archer sweeps running awardsArcher swept the Gwinnett runner of the week honors from the county’s cross country coaches after outstanding performances at the Jefferson Invitational.
Paige Sandidge placed eighth at the meet in 20 minutes, 31 seconds to win the girls weekly award. The boys honor went to the Tigers’ Skylar Taylor, who was third in 16:24.73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.