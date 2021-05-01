SpaceX splashdown: Four astronauts to return from record-breaking mission

Weather Alert

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING FOR NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND DRY FUELS... Relative humidity values of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the early evening. Winds will be variable with speeds of 4 to 8 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution. As of May 1, an open burning ban will be in effect through September 30 for 54 Georgia counties. Please refer to the Georgia EPD press release issued April 22 for more information.